Former Pakistan bowling coach Jason Gillespie accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of not clearing his dues as he awaits a pending payment for his role with the team. The PCB appointed former South Africa great Gary Kirsten and Aussie quick Gillespie as part of their backroom staff earlier last year, only for them to part ways six months into their jobs. Though Gillespie claimed that miscommunication and lack of clarity, and support led to their departure, a PCB statement gives a different perspective on the story.

Advertisment

Four months after parting ways with Pakistan Cricket, Gillespie said he hadn’t received the payment he was supposed to from them during a candid interview with PakPassion.

“Yes, without going into details. I'm still waiting on some remuneration for work that’s been done. That’s been a little disappointing, but hopefully it can be sorted sooner rather than later,” he said in a video chat doing the rounds on social media.

Also read | BCCI central contract list: Abhishek Sharma among newcomers added; Iyer, Kishan are back - Check full list

Advertisment

Replying to Gillespie’s claims, the PCB hit back at the former Australia quick, saying since Gillespie breached his contract by failing to serve the required notice period, the PCB doesn’t feel obliged to pay the former coach any compensation.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board refutes claims made by a former head coach regarding non-payment of dues. A PCB spokesperson stated that the former coach abruptly left his position without serving the four-month notice period, which was a clear breach of contractual terms. The coaching contract explicitly mentioned a notice period applicable to both parties, and the coach was fully aware of it,” a PCB said in a statement on Monday.

All under Javed's watch

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Aaqib Javed is currently the interim head coach, with three separate players holding captaincy duties across formats. While gloveman Mohammad Rizwan leads the ODI side, seasoned campaigner Shan Masood is the Test skipper, with all-rounder Salman Ali Agha taking care of the T20I captaincy.

Currently, all players are plying their trade in the ongoing PSL 2025.

Pakistan’s next international assignment is an away white-ball tour of the West Indies starting July 31, including three T20Is and as many One-Dayers.

(With inputs from agencies)