PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2021 prediction today: Who will win Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

Match 37 of the IPL 2021 edition will see two struggling sides in the form of KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face each other, in a bid to move ahead from the bottom two positions. Time is running for both the franchises as the tournament is swiftly progressing towards the business end.

Talking about the PBKS franchise, the Punjab unit have found ways to surrender the momentum from winning positions and, hence, are struggling at the seventh position -- with 3 wins from 9 games. On the other hand, chaos is of another level in the SRH camp. After a change in leadership during the first leg, there have been many players who are struggling to hold onto their spots and the situation is far from ideal in the one-time winners' camp.

Both sides won two games apiece, out of three at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, during IPL 2020. With both sides having plenty to ponder upon, it is tough to predict a winner.

PBKS vs SRH today match prediction: The pitch at Sharjah is now a tricky one. It now has something for the bowlers as well, making it an even contest (like it should be). If the pitch favours the bowlers slightly more, being on the slower side, SRH will have an edge given their experience and wily bowlers. On the other hand, it will test the Hyderabad batsmen's ability to clear the ropes at regular intervals if the surface aids the batters. The likes of KL Rahul, Chris Gayle (if he plays), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran will flex their muscles to overpower SRH.

The main deciding factor, however, will be who will eventually manage to hold their nerves? Will PBKS continue to surrender the momentum after dominating most parts? SRH might be down at the moment, but their experienced international recruits won't allow the franchise to squander end moments like PBKS often does.