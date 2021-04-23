PBKS vs MI, IPL 2021: MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report, Chennai weather forecast, squads - All you need to know

Punjab Kings will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in match 17 of the Indian Premier League.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021 - KL Rahul's Punjab Kings to lock horns with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings under the leadership of KL Rahul were off to a promising start this season. However, the franchise faced three consecutive losses after a disappointing display with the bat. They will be looking to end the losing streak. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have had a steady start. Rohit Sharma and co. have two wins and two losses. The batsmen have failed to get going for Mumbai putting pressure on the bowlers.

PITCH REPORT:

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has been sticky and sluggish so far and have proved to be a challenge for batters. Toss could once again play a pivotal role and spinners are expected to dominate the match. The pitch is expected to slow down as the match progresses and anything above 170 could be a winning total.

WEATHER PREDICTIONS:

The temperature will range between 28-33 degrees Celsius. The precipitation chances are low with humidity of around 65 per cent.

SQUADS:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar