IPL 2021 - KL Rahul's Punjab Kings to lock horns with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings will take on reigning champions Mumbai Indians tonight, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The two sides have confronted each other multiple times in past versions of the league. Punjab Kings have won 12 of those games, while Mumbai Indians have been somewhat better and figured out how to win 14 encounters. PBKS have endured three extensive losses following the restricted win in their competition opener. Then, Mumbai Indians have won two out of their four games and are falling off a misfortune to the Delhi Capitals in which the reigning champs' middle-order unhinged against the trickiness of leg-spinner Amit Mishra.

The wicket at the Chepauk has seen a great deal of action in a limited time and could be dry and worn out. The ball should turn well, so another low-scoring challenge can be anticipated.



Punjab Kings

PBKS' bowlers have had a standard excursion, however, it's their conflicting performances with the bat that have intensified their hardships. While KL Rahul is relied upon to be aggressive and anchor the innings, simultaneously, the reality stays that his dismissals will in general leave the team uncovered.

Thinking about their affinity to slash and change, it will not be a shock if Dawid Malan makes the playing XI for this game, as his essence could permit Rahul to play with somewhat more opportunity at the top. While PBKS will hope to adjust to the conditions at the Chepauk better, they'll likewise hope to misuse MI center middle-order battles at this venue.

Mohammed Shami is the most experienced speed bowler for the Punjab Kings. He has scalped 8 wickets from only 4 innings against the Mumbai Indians. The expert Indian quick bowler began the IPL 2021 season well with 4 wickets from the initial two games yet has seen a dunk in structure from that point forward. Shami will need to rapidly adjust to the line and length and aim for a superior excursion against Mumbai Indians.

Probable XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, M Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma has scored 138 runs in four outings at Chepauk this year - the most by any Mumbai Indians batsman. The defending champs would need Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma, two players who haven't been influenced much by the gradualness of the track, to take care of business against PBKS.

The significant explanation for the accomplishment of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL is their solid bowling center. Jasprit Bumrah stands out against PBKS with 17 scalps from 12 innings. In view of his steady bowling and the varieties he carries with his bouncers and yorkers, he is certainly the one to look out for.

Pollard is the highest run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians against Punjab Kings with 498 runs from 20 innings at an SR of 164.90 and a normal of 38.31. Then, Rahul Chahar has taken eight wickets in four matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The in-structure leg-spinner has 4 wickets from only 3 games against the Punjab Kings and will be hoping to add a few more to his count.

Probable XI: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will hope to end the Chennai leg of their IPL 2021 mission on a high when they take on one another on Friday.



