PBKS vs LSG ticket booking online: How to book tickets for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match
Story highlights
PBKS vs LSG ticket booking online: Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will meet on Friday, April 28th, at Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Here’s how you can book tickets for the match
PBKS vs LSG ticket booking online: Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will meet on Friday, April 28th, at Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Here’s how you can book tickets for the match
PBKS vs LSG ticket booking online: Punjab Kings will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, April 28. Both teams have played 7 matches so far and won 4 of them. Punjab Kings are coming off a terrific victory against Mumbai Indians in their last match. They won the last game by 13 runs after posting a mammoth target of 215 runs in 20 overs. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lost their previous match to Gujarat Titans. Both teams will look forward to adding crucial two points to their account after winning the upcoming match.
PBKS vs LSG ticket booking online: How to book through BookMyShow
If you want to book tickets for the PBKS vs LSG match, you can use either the BookMyShow app or Paytm. To book through BookMyShow, you need to open the app or website and sign up or log in. Then go to the ‘Sports’ tab and select ‘Cricket’ or search for the PBKS vs LSG match and choose seats.
The booking price may vary according to the seats you choose. After selecting your seats, you can choose to have the tickets home delivered or to collect them from the booking counter during the match day itself. Finally, make the payment through UPI, debit, credit card, internet banking, or other options, and you will receive a confirmation by email or SMS.
How to book through Paytm?
To book through Paytm, open the app and scroll down to the ‘Ticket Booking’ section or search for the PBKS vs LSG IPL match and choose your seats from the seat map. Then make the payment via UPI, Paytm wallet, or other methods. You will receive a booking confirmation on your registered mobile number and email.
PBKS vs LSG match details
The match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be played on Friday, April 28. The match will be played at Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium in Mohali at 7:30 PM IST. To catch the active live on mobile & TV, you can log in to the JioCinema app and website.