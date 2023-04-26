PBKS vs LSG ticket booking online: How to book tickets for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match

PBKS vs LSG ticket booking online: Punjab Kings will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, April 28. Both teams have played 7 matches so far and won 4 of them. Punjab Kings are coming off a terrific victory against Mumbai Indians in their last match. They won the last game by 13 runs after posting a mammoth target of 215 runs in 20 overs. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lost their previous match to Gujarat Titans. Both teams will look forward to adding crucial two points to their account after winning the upcoming match.

PBKS vs LSG ticket booking online: How to book through BookMyShow

If you want to book tickets for the PBKS vs LSG match, you can use either the BookMyShow app or Paytm. To book through BookMyShow, you need to open the app or website and sign up or log in. Then go to the ‘Sports’ tab and select ‘Cricket’ or search for the PBKS vs LSG match and choose seats.