PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 live streaming: When & where to watch Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live?

PBKS vs KKR live streaming: Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will face off in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday, April 1. Punjab Kings will be led by their new captain Shikhar Dhawan and Kolkata Knight Riders will play under the captaincy of Nitish Rana. Nitish has been given this role in the absence of Shreyas Iyer and will try to lead the side as it aims to start strong as compared to the last season, where they finished seventh with only six wins in 14 matches. Shreyas Iyer was ruled out from the initial phase of the tournament with an injury.

Punjab Kings on the other hand have finished sixth consistently in the points table for the past four years. The side will try to win this match to chase a berth in playoff matches. The match will be held at the PCA Stadium in Mohali, Punjab and will start at 3:30 pm IST.

IPL 2023: PBKS vs KKR predicted playing XIs

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Narayan Jadgadeesan, Nitish Rana, Mandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

IPL 2023- PBKS vs KKR: Where will the match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the PCA Stadium, Mohali.

IPL 2023- PBKS vs KKR: On what date will the match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on April 1.

IPL 2023- PBKS vs KKR: What time will the match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 pm IST on April 1.

IPL 2023- PBKS vs KKR: Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

IPL 2023- PBKS vs KKR: How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

