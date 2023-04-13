PBKS vs GT Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

PBKS vs GT Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Punjab Kings will take on Gujarat Titans in match no. 18 of the IPL 2023 season on Thursday, April 13. The clash will take place at the home ground of Punjab in Mohali. The winner of this match will jump to the third position in the points table. GT started their season with wins against CSK and the DC. However, they suffered a shocking defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match.

PBKS as well won their two opening matches against the KKR and the Rajasthan Royals but faced a crumbling defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the two teams’ head-to-head record:

PBKS vs GT- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL

The head-to-head record between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans stands at 1-1. Both teams defeated each other once during the previous IPL season. Two sixes from Rahul Tewatia on the last two balls helped GT defeat PBKS in their first outing.

Later in the season, Liam Livingstone’s big-hitting helped PBKS to a victory over GT. Teams batting second won on both occasions. Both teams have met in Maharashtra twice during the previous IPL season but this will be the first time when they will be meeting at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

Matches played: 2

Matches won by Punjab Kings: 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans: 1

PBKS vs GT- IPL 2023: Pitch report

Mohali Cricket Stadium in Punjab is a good-scoring ground. The average 1st innings total at the stadium in T20Is is 168 while the average 2nd innings total is 152. The stadium has hosted 9 games so far in which, the team batting first won 5 matches while the team batting second won 4 games.

PBKS vs GT- IPL 2023: Weather forecast

The temperature of Mohali city of India on April 13 (Thursday) will be 37° Celcius during the day and fall to 21° Celcius at night. The sky will be clear during the day and night. There are no chances of rain throughout the day. Hence, the match will not be affected by rain.

PBKS vs GT- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza/Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Widdhiman Saha/KS Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph and Yash Dayal/Shivam Mavi.

PBKS vs GT- IPL 2023: Prediction

Prediction: Gujarat Titans have more chances to win today’s match.

PBKS vs GT- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details

Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium (PCA), Mohali

Live broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioCinema app





