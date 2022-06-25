Paul Pogba’s brother Florentine Pogba completes move to Indian Super League, joins ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season of the Indian Super League (ISL) with a host of new signings. Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba's brother Florentin Pogba has become the latest high-profile signing of the ISL giants. ATK Mohun Bagan have signed Florentin from French club Sochaux, who ply their trade in the Ligue 2 - the second division in French football.

Florentin is the elder brother of Paul Pogba, who is a World Cup winner with France and is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world at present. However, unlike Paul, Florentin has not represented France at the international level in senior football and played for Guinea. He had represented the France U20 team during his youth days but currently has 31 caps to his name for Guinea.

Florentin, a central defender, will significantly strengthen ATK Mohun Bagan's backline and will provide them stability in defence after a disappointing last season. ATK, one of the most successful clubs in ISL history, had missed out on the title last season after finishing third behind champions Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC.

The Kolkata club has not only roped in Florentin to bolster their defence but have also signed Indian forward Ashique Kuruniyan from Bengaluru FC after letting go star striker Roy Krishna and David Williams following the conclusion of last season. Kuruniyan has been in fine form for the Indian team and is expected to carry it for the club in the upcoming season.

ATK have also signed right-back Ashish Rai to further bolster their defence ahead of the new season after letting ho Prabir Das, who was part of their title-winning squad in 2020-21. The club have also signed 29-year-old Australian defender Brendon Hamill and will head into the new season with a completely revamped backline.