Paris Saint-Germain sack Thomas Tuchel; Pochettino, Allegri favourites to take charge

French giants Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday sacked manager Thomas Tuchel. The former Borussia Dortmund boss was under immense pressure with PSG sitting third in the Ligue 1 points table, behind Lyon and Lille, after a topsy-turvy start to the 2020-21 season.

Tuchel was appointed head coach of PSG in 2018 with the priority of lifting the club’s maiden UEFA Champions League trophy. The 47-year-old was backed by the PSG hierarchy and Tuchel even came close to delivering the UCL trophy in 2019 but lost in the final, to Bayern Munich 1-0.

PSG’s defeat in the UCL final against Bayern Munich, added with poor Ligue 1 form, has aided in Tuchel’s sacking as head coach of PSG.

ALSO READ: Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semis

Tuchel was informed about the development in Paris after guiding PSG to a 4-0 win over Strasbourg last night.

With the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri available, PSG went ahead and sacked Tuchel.

Both Allegri and Pochettino are favourites to replace Tuchel at Parc des Princes. While Allegri stepped down from Juventus in 2018 after winning five Serie A trophies in a row, Pochettino has been out of work since being removed from his role at Tottenham Hotspur.

ALSO READ: Argentina star Diego Maradona's autopsy shows no drink or illegal drugs

It would be interesting to see what the future lies for Tuchel, who is relatively a young manager and has done well for both his previous clubs Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.