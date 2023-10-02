'Pakistan will have to score 400': Ramiz Raja's take after Babar & Co.'s CWC '23 warm-up loss vs NZ

Pakistan started their CWC 2023 preparations in India by locking horns with New Zealand in their first warm-up game, on Friday (September 29), at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Despite making a mammoth 345 for 5, riding on Mohammed Rizwan's 103, the Babar Azam-led Men in Green failed to defend the score as the Black Caps won by five wickets, with 38 balls to spare, courtesy of fifties from Rachin Ravindra (97), Darly Mitchell (59), Kane Williamson (54) and Mark Chapman (65*)

After Pakistan's big loss, former captain-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja has made a big claim. Ramiz was quick to point out that he wasn't pleased with the national side's approach. The veteran stated that Pakistan need to bat according to the nature of pitches in India, insisting that Babar & Co. will have to score more freely and aim for totals over '400.'

Ramiz said while talking to the broadcasters, "I know it was just a practice game, but a win is a win. And winning becomes a habit. But I feel Pakistan are now getting a habit of losing. First they lost in Asia Cup, and now here. Pakistan scored 345 and it was a great run-chase. If these are the pitches – and you will get such pitches in India – you will have to score 400 if your bowling keeps misfiring like this. You will have to change your tactics, take risks. And we don't do that. We play defensively for first 10-15 overs and then shift gears."

It is to be noted that while their bowlers had an off day, they were without Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan (who batted but opted not to bowl).

Now, it will be interesting to see if Pakistan change their approach in their remaining warm-up game, where they lock horns with Australia on October 03 in Hyderabad.

The 1992 winners open their campaign in the ODI World Cup on Friday (October 06) when they face the Netherlands. Babar & Co. will then meet Sri Lanka with their opening two games at the same venue in Hyderabad before travelling to Ahmedabad for the marquee clash versus India on October 14.

Pakistan squad for World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali

