Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I, Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs SA in India?

Pakistan are set to host South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday. Pakistan would be looking to carry their rich run of form after clean-sweeping South Africa 2-0 in the two-match Test series.

South Africa are set to field an inexperienced side led by Heinrich Klaasen with George Linde, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lutho Sipamla the only four players in the T20I squad from the Test series. Pakistan will also miss few of their key names in Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim.

Pakistan at home can be a gritty opponent and with South Africa set to name many inexperienced players in the line-up, the hosts are favourites to start the T20I series with a win.

"We know we're up against a really strong Pakistan team. We do respect that. At the same time, in T20 cricket if you prep well and you've got a great team, there are opportunities to still lose,” said David Miller ahead of the T20I series opener in Lahore.

When and what time will Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I begin?

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I will begin at 6:30 PM IST on December 22. The toss will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Where will Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I take place?

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Which channel will telecast Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I on TV?

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I match can be live-streamed on the Sony Liv.