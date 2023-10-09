World Cup Cricket: Pakistan presenter Zainab Abbas deported after anti-India posts surface: Reports

Pakistan sports presenter Zainab Abbas who had landed in India to cover the ICC ODI World Cup has been deported after a Delhi-based lawyer filed a complaint against her. The lawyer claimed that Abbas made derogatory remarks against the Hindu faith and beliefs in old posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to reports, Abbas exited India over "safety concerns" and is currently in Dubai over allegations involving cybercrime and anti-India posts.

Recently, the screenshots of the posts showing Abbas making Hinduphobic remarks went viral on social media as netizens demanded the government and BCCI take action against her.

Vineet Jindal, the lawyer based in Delhi took to X last week to share the complaint filed against Abbas. Jindal urged top authorities to take suitable action against Abbas.

“Complaint against @ZAbbasOfficial filed by Advocate & Social Activist @vineetJindal19 with cyber cell Delhi Police. Requesting to lodge FIR under section 153A, 295, 506, 121 IPC and sec67 IT Act for making derogatory remarks for Hindu faith and beliefs and for anti-Bharat statements," posted Jindal.

"Zainab must be removed from list of presenters on immediate basis from ICC World Cup by @ICC & @BCCI. Anti-Bharat people are not welcome in Bharat. @HMOIndia @ianuragthakur @JayShah."

Zainab's deportation comes less than 24 hours ahead of Pakistan's second World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

In the lead-up to the World Cup, Abbas had posted several social media posts, saying how excited she was to be in India to cover the quadrennial event.

Pakistan in World Cup

Pakistan opened its World Cup campaign against the Netherlands with a win, albeit a scratchy one last week. Batting first, the team lost three quick wickets within 40 runs before Saud Shakeel and Mohammed Rizwan steadied the ship and bowlers stepped up to deliver an 81-run win.

Pakistan will square up against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (October 10) before facing arch-rivals India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usama Mir

(With inputs from agencies)