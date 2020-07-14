'Pakistan-India matches are...' - PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani opines on Indo-Pak bilateral cricket series

A bilateral series between India and Pakistan could be helpful for international cricket, Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said while reflecting on the current health of international cricket. However, Mani said that the PCB doesn’t take India-Pakistan bilateral series into account while planning their schedule.

Notably, India and Pakistan have not held any bilateral series due to sour diplomatic relationship but both the arch-rivals continue to lock horns in International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events. The last time both the team met was in the ICC World Cup 2019, where the Men in Blue continued their winning run against Pakistan in 50-over World Cup.

Pakistan-India matches are the most-watched cricket matches in the world: Ehsan Mani

"Pakistan-India matches are the most-watched cricket matches in the world[...] It is good for the health of global cricket that we play against each other, however, in our planning we do not take into account any bilateral series against India," Mani told Cricbuzz.

Recently, the Asia Cup 2020 became the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic as the event was postponed to 2021. Notably, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have swapped hosting rights, which allows the latter to host the event in 2021 with Pakistan taking the baton in 2022.

Mani is of the view that the financial impact of postponement of Asia Cup on Pakistan is minimal while adding Sri Lanka was given the hosting rights as they would be in “a better position” as compared to other countries due to COVID-19.

"The financial impact on Pakistan is minimal; the importance of the Asia Cup is that it generates funds for the development of the emerging cricket nations in Asia. There is [a] complete consensus within ACC on the timing of the Asia Cup," Mani said.

Talking about PCB's relations with BCCI, he said that the PCB has "issues" with the latter but "I do not have a fear that some countries will put their interests ahead of what is good for the game as a whole."

"We all owe a duty of care to the global game and the well-being of world cricket and not put our short term interests before it," Mani added.

