Pak vs WI: When and where to watch Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI - IST time and streaming details

Pakistan and West Indies will square off with each other in the series opener of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday (July 08). For the unversed, this series is a part of the Windies' white-ball tour of Pakistan in December 2021, when the three ODIs got postponed after the T20Is saw the visitors lose 3-0.

This time around, West Indies have returned to Pakistan with a new-look side under recently-appointed white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran. Pooran took over from former captain Kieron Pollard and has a huge task to take his side past the dominant Babar Azam-led hosts, who have plenty of reliable performers such as Md Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, etc.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI match being played?

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI is scheduled to be held on June 08, 2022.

Where is Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI taking place?

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

At what time is Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI taking place?

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI kick-off at 4:30 PM IST (4:00 PM local time). The toss will happen half an hour before.

How to watch Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI live on TV?

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI live streaming?

Pakistan vs West Indies series opener will be available on the Sony Liv app and the website.