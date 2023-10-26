PAK vs SA Head-to-head: World Cup 2023-Pakistan vs South Africa pitch report, weather update, live streaming

PAK vs SA head-to-head: Pakistan and South Africa will meet in match no. 26 of the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup on Friday (Oct 27). The match is slated to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu at 2:00 pm IST.

Pakistan has lost three games on the trot after winning their first two games. South Africa has won four games and are in second place in the points tally. Ahead of Friday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches:

PAK vs SA World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs South Africa head-to-head stats

A total of 82 matches have taken place between Pakistan and South Africa in the ODI format. South Africa has won by 51 matches while Pakistan has won 30 matches. 1 match ended with no result.

Total matches played: 82

Won by Pakistan: 30

Won by South Africa: 51

Match ended with no result: 1

PAK vs SA World Cup 2023: Pitch report

The surface might remain balanced throughout this game and provide ample support to both batters and bowlers. The average first innings score in ODIs at this venue has been 249 runs. Both pacers and spinners might get the same amount of help from the pitch.

PAK vs SA World Cup 2023: Weather update

It is expected to be a humid day with intervals of clouds and sunshine. The temperature is expected to touch 32° C in the noon, but is expected to reduce to 29° C during the closing stages.

PAK vs SA, World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs South Africa probable playing XI

Pakistan (PAK): Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma / Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi /Lizaad Williams

PAK vs SA World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs South Africa match details

Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, Match 26, World Cup 2023

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Date & Time: Friday, October 27, 2:00 pm IST

