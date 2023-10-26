PAK vs SA Free live streaming: When & where to watch World Cup 2023 Pakistan vs South Africa live

PAK vs SA live streaming: Pakistan and South Africa will meet in match no. 26 of the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup on Friday (Oct 27). The match is slated to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu at 2:00 pm IST.

After facing two humiliating defeats back-to-back from India and Afghanistan respectively, Pakistan might be looking forward to redeem itself in the match against South Africa. But in contrast, South Africa is in their best form in the 2023 World Cup as they managed to defeat Sri Lanka, Australia, England and Bangladesh with good net run rate.

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

The Pakistan vs South Africa match will be played on Friday, October 27.

The Pakistan vs South Africa match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

The Pakistan vs South Africa match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The live-telecast of the Pakistan vs South Africa match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

The Pakistan vs South Africa match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pakistan (PAK): Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma / Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi /Lizaad Williams

South Africa (SA): Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma / Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi /Lizaad Williams