Pak vs Ban, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Defending champions and hosts Pakistan will look to end the Champions Tropjhy 2025 campaign on a high as they face each other on Thursday (Feb 27). With both teams winless, it will be a perfect contest for either side to restore pride. With pride up for stake in the final group game between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025, here are all the details of the contest.

Where to watch the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

What time will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Thursday (Feb 27) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: Pak vs Ban Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.