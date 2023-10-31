PAK vs BAN Head-to-head: World Cup 2023-Pakistan vs Bangladesh pitch report, weather update, live streaming

PAK vs BAN head-to-head: Pakistan and Afghanistan will meet in match no. 31 of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Tuesday (Oct 31). The match is slated to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal at 2:00 pm IST.

Pakistan has lost their last four matches, while Bangladesh looks completely out of form as they have lost five matches of their matches, winning only one.

In the last match, Pakistan faced South Africa and were bundled out for 270 runs in 46.4 overs. While Bangladesh faced a loss at the hands of the Netherlands in their last match. They failed to chase down the target of 230 runs. Both teams will look forward to redeeming themselves in today’s match.

Ahead of today’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches:

PAK vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head

A total of 38 matches have taken place between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the ODI format. Pakistan has won 33 matches while Bangladesh has won only 5 matches.

Total matches played: 38

Won by Pakistan: 33

Won by Bangladesh: 5

PAK vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Pitch report

The pitch in this game is expected to be highly favourable for the bowlers. Over the last five matches at this venue, the average first innings total has been 205 runs. Given the conditions, the team winning the toss might opt to bat.

PAK vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Weather report

The weather in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens looks promising with clear skies and comfortable temperatures. Kolkata is expected to experience a daytime temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, which will drop to 22 degrees Celsius at night on Tuesday. The skies will remain clear with a minimal 5 per cent chance of rain during the day and 4 per cent at night.

PAK vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh probable playing XI

Pakistan (PAK): SH Khan, S Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Haris Rauf, Babar Azam (C), Abdullah Shafique, IU Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim

Bangladesh (BAN): Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mahedi Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudullah

PAK vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh match details

Match: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match 31, World Cup 2023

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, West Bengal

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 31, 2:00 pm IST

