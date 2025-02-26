Afg vs Eng, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Pakistan will look to close the Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on a winning note as they take on Bangladesh in a dead-rubber contest on Thursday (Feb 27). With neither team winning a contest in the Champions Trophy, it will be an opportunity for both to close the campaign on a high. Ahead of the dead-rubber contest between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025, here are all the details.

Where to watch the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

What time will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Thursday (Feb 27) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: Pak vs Ban Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: Pakistan 34 wins, Bangladesh 5 wins, no results - 0

Champions Trophy 2025: Pak vs Ban Pitch Report

Fast bowlers should get good help at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi as Pakistan and Bangladesh look to make the most of the conditions. The pitch has historically favoured fast bowlers, so it will be interesting to see how it works on the match day.

Champions Trophy 2025: Pak vs Ban Weather Report

After South Africa and Australia contest was washed out with rain there is a good chance it will be the case in Pakistan and Bangladesh match. The weather conditions are not encouraging in the build-up to the contest with rain expected to play a part.

Champions Trophy 2025: Pak vs Ban Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.