Pak vs Aus: Babar Azam goes past Vivian Richards to become second-fastest man to 4,000-run club in 1st ODI

Babar Azam-led Pakistan locked horns with Australia in the three-match ODI series opener on Tuesday (March 29) at the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore. After a riveting three Tests, both sides met in the three ODIs with an aim to start well.

Aaron Finch-led Australia were asked to bat first and the visitors rode on Travis Head's 72-ball 101 (studded with 12 fours and three sixes) Ben McDermott's 55 and Cameron Green's 40 not out to propel visitors to 313-7 in 50 overs. In reply, Imam-ul-Haq's 103 and Babar Azam's 57 went in vain as the home side fell behind convincingly after being dismissed for a moderate 225 in 45.2 overs, to lose by 88 runs.

While not much clicked for Babar & Co., the Pakistani captain created a new record. Known as one of the best batters in the modern era, the 27-year-old became the second-fastest man to reach the 4,000-run club in ODIs, surpassing the West Indies great Vivian Richards. Babar reached the 4k-club in his 82nd innings whereas Sir Vivian had got to the feat in his 91st innings for the two-time ODI champions.

In addition, Babar surpassed Virat Kohli to become the fastest Asian batter to score 4k runs in the 50-over format. Moreover, Babar is also the fastest Pakistani to scale 4k runs, going past Md Yousuf (who reached the feat in his 110th innings).

In the overall list, former South African opener Hashim Amla remains the fastest to the 4k-club. He had reached the elusive club in 81 innings.

Talking about the Pakistan-Australia ODIs, the second and penultimate match will take place on April 2 at the same venue.