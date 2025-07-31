Oval Test, Match Preview: How would India fare in Pant, Bumrah’s absence? Is England better off without Stokes?

The fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England is upon us, with the Kia Oval in London to stage the series-decider starting Thursday (Jul 31). The two teams have given their all in the four contested matches, with the hosts leading 2-1. Although England will miss their captain and star all-rounder, Ben Stokes (out with a shoulder injury), alongside three bowlers who played in Manchester, India will also be without their ace quick, Jasprit Bumrah, and gloveman, Rishabh Pant, for this crucial match, with several more changes expected. Here is the match preview of the fifth IND-ENG Test at the Oval.

Match Preview

The visiting Indian Team has been in the news lately over its coach Gautam Gambhir’s ugly confrontation with the Surrey curator just days ahead of the final Test. Although it continues to linger on, with Indian captain Shubman Gill also sharing his thoughts on the same in the pre-game presser on Wednesday (Jul 30), the five days of cricket that are to follow will hog all the limelight.



Bumrah is most likely to miss the final Test (with niggle and not for his workload management), with India likely bringing in seamer Akash Deep in his place. That, however, might not be the only change. Several reports have suggested that India might bring back Karun Nair for all-rounder Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna for Anshul Kamboj, with no signs of Arshdeep Singh making his Test debut.



Kuldeep Yadav, who also didn’t get a game in the series, could remain on the bench for the series decider.



Moreover, Rishabh Pant’s absence will hurt India the most, considering his ability to change the course of the game in a couple of overs.



England, on the other hand, has already announced their playing XI for the Oval Test, with their captain, Ben Stokes, ruled out with a torn shoulder muscle. Not only that, but the hosts will also be without Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and all-rounder Liam Dawson, with Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton back in the playing XI.



Unlike India, where Gill remains the captain, England will have vice-captain Ollie Pope wearing the captain’s hat for this match, with rookie all-rounder Jacob Bethell also returning to the side, replacing Stokes.



Although both teams will miss their star players in this match, it remains to be seen if England could be better off without Stokes or not.

Predicted/Playing XIs –



Team India’s Predicted Playing XI – Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj