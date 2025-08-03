/Oval Test: How Jaiswal’s sledging helped India remove Ben Duckett early on day 5 – WATCH

Just bowling well is not enough sometimes to pick up a wicket, as teams even use different tactics to get under a batter’s skin. During the ongoing Oval Test between India and England, something similar unfolded early on day four, which eventually favoured the touring Indian Team. The instance involved England opener Ben Duckett and his counterpart Yashasvi Jaiswal. At a time when Mohammed Siraj was turning heads with his brilliant spell with the conditions also assisting him throughout, Jaiswal tried irking Duckett with some comments, which eventually worked wonders for India, as Siraj’s fellow seamer Prasidh Krishna made the most of it, dismissing him soon after.

Unlike how the English openers attacked the Indian quicks in the first innings, they deployed a cautious approach during the run chase. Though both openers controlled the innings late on day three, Siraj dismissing Zak Crawley on the last ball of the day broke their stand.

Batting alongside his stand-in captain for this game, Ollie Pope, Duckett took his time before chasing Siraj’s seaming off cutters, only for Jaiswal to hamper his concentration with a few words. Midway into an over in the first session, Jaiswal tried getting under Duckett’s skin, with the stump mic recording the whole conversation.



Walking closer to Duckett, Jaiswal said, “Come on, I want to see your shots. Play the sweep, reverse sweep. This is not your game,” to which the English opener replied, ‘Why should I listen to you?'



That conversation, however, seemed to have irked Duckett, who later played a wrong line to edge off Krishna to the second slip, with KL Rahul completing the catch on 54.



Siraj, on the other hand, removed Pope trapped in front of the wickets for the second time in this match, sending two of England’s top orders back in the hut.

Game evenly poised at the Oval

With five sessions and six wickets remaining, England need another 210 runs to win the fifth Test and take the series home. Although already leading the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy (2-1), a win here in London will seal their second series win this summer after thrashing Zimbabwe in a one-off Test earlier in May.

