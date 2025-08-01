Oval Test, Day 2, Lunch: England switch to Bazball after Atkinson’s five-for triggers India’s collapse

It took them five Tests, but never mind, England finally deployed the infamous Bazball approach in the ongoing fifth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test against India at the Kia Oval in London. Shortly after Gus Atkinson picked up his first five-for of the summer, tearing through India’s tail early on day two, the attacking English openers smoked the Indian pacers to all parts of the ground. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley added 92 for the first wicket before Akash Deep removed the left-hander caught behind on 43. The pair reached this tally inside 13 overs.

Early collapse



Team India failed to capitalise on their overnight tally of 204 for six, losing the remaining four wickets almost inside half an hour into day two. Karun Nair was the first to get dismissed, trapped in the front (on 57) off Josh Tongue before Atkinson, England’s best bowler in the innings, bagged the remaining three wickets to complete his maiden five-for against India.

India lost the remaining four wickets on day two for just six runs, getting all out on 224.

England back to Bazball



With no Bumrah around, the English batters knew they could take on the Indian quicks even against the new ball.



Crawley and Duckett began thrashing from the word go, with Duckett smoking two T20-style sixes, one off Akash Deep – a reverse sweep over the third man, and one off Mohammed Siraj, a scoop right above the keeper’s head, with the crowd and commentators going bonkers over it.

The pair looked unfazed against everything thrown at them, while the Indian pacers were seeking escape.

