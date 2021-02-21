Our potential is higher: Jose Mourinho gives his verdict as Tottenham Hotspur lose 2-1 against West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said that the Premier League points table doesn't reflect the performance of his side following their 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday. Tottenham Hotspur are currently lying eighth in the points table after suffering another defeat in the English top-flight.

Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard netted a goal each to help West Ham win the match with Tottenham managing a goal through Brazilian forward Lucas Moura.

"I feel that we are not in the position in relation to our potential,” Mourinho said.

“Even if I think for a long, long time that we have problems in the team that I cannot resolve by myself as a coach.

ALSO READ: Klopp blasts sloppy Liverpool as Everton party like its 1999

"Our potential is higher than where we are so of course there is frustration. We should be in a better position.

“To think about a top-four spot is getting very difficult. To play in the Europa League will give us a window of opportunity to get a Champions League spot by winning it. Of course, difficult, but it is possible."

However, Mourinho lavished praise on Tottenham Hotspur's goal-scorer Lucas Moura as he said that the Brazilian has a "big heart" whil adding he always gives 100 per cent effort for his team regardless of whether he is starting or coming off the bench.

ALSO READ: Tuchel slams Hudson-Odoi after Chelsea sub hauled off in Saints draw

"He is a team player. A big heart. Comes from the bench and gives everything, no regrets,” said the 58-year-old.

“Starts the game and where you need him, he is there for you. Today his performance was really good and that's because he is a team player."