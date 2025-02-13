India put up a spirited fight but fell 2-3 to South Korea in their final Group D match at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2025 in Qingdao, China, on Thursday (Feb 13). Despite the loss, India had already secured a place in the knockout stage, with this match deciding the group winner.

Advertisment

The tie began on a tough note for India, as the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto lost to Ki Dong Ju and Jeong Na Eun in three games. This was followed by Malvika Bansod’s straight-game defeat to Sim Yu Jin, leaving India trailing 0-2.

Also Read: Luis Rubiales' lawyer asks for acquittal after calling the kiss 'expression of uncontrollable joy'

National Games double gold medallist Sathish Kumar Karunakaran kept India’s hopes alive with a determined comeback victory over Cho Geonyeop, winning 17-21, 21-18, 21-19. The women’s doubles duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly then produced a stellar performance, rallying from a game down to defeat Kim Min Ji and Kim Yu Jung 19-21, 21-16, 21-11, leveling the tie at 2-2.

Advertisment

India made a tactical change in the deciding men’s doubles match, fielding Satwiksairaj Rankireddy alongside MR Arjun. However, despite a strong fight in the second game, they fell to Jin Yong and Na Sung Seung 14-21, 23-25, sealing the win for South Korea.

On Wednesday, India kicked off their Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2025 campaign with a thumping 5-0 victory over Macau in Group D.

India's campaign in the last edition of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship ended with a 2-3 loss to China in the semifinals, and they returned home with a first-ever medal—a bronze—from the continental tournament.

Advertisment

Results:

India lost to South Korea 2-3: (Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto lost to Ki Dong Ju/Jeong Na Eun 21-11, 12-21, 15-21; Malvika Bansod lost to Sim Yu Jin 9-21, 10-21; Satish Karunakaran beat Cho Geonyeop 17-21, 21-18, 21-19; Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly beat Kim Min Ji/Kim Yu Jung 19-21, 21-16, 21-11; MR Arjun/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy lost to Jin Yong/Na Sung Seung 14-21, 23-25)