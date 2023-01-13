Olympic champion Usain Bolt missing millions from investment accounts, investigation launched - Reports

In a shocking development, eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt is reportedly missing millions from his investment account. Thus, an investigation has been launched as the Jamaican authorities are looking into it. Bolt’s manager, Nugent Walker, informed the Gleaner that Jamaica’s Financial Investigations Division and Financial Services Commission have commenced their investigation and are looking into the case at investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL).

As per Walker, the 36-year-old Bolt came to know of the discrepancies with his accounts at SSL just a few days back, on Wednesday (January 11). “All the relevant steps have been taken to come to the bottom of this,” Walker told the Gleaner, adding that he couldn't reveal the sums involved due to the investigation which is already underway. “He’s been with this entity over 10 years ... His entire portfolio is being reviewed,” Walker added.

According to the Gleaner, an SSL employee has been hinted at being involved in widespread fraud at the company. Thus, it is believed that the employee can be behind the developments surrounding the legendary athlete. However, the employee's lawyer told the Gleaner, "My client is in discussion with SSL and the lawyers representing SSL."

Bolt remains a big name in the world of sports despite hanging his boots in 2017. The Jamaican, who holds world records in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay, has several lucrative sponsorship deals under his belt. It is to be noted that he earned a whopping $33m from sponsorship, prize money, and appearances fee in 2016. Overall, his stocks haven't gone down by any means over the years following his retirement.