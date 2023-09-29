ODI World Cup: Yuvraj Singh highlights THIS player's absence from squad, 'leaving him out is a big mistake'

Former India star Yuvraj Singh has highlighted key factors in India’s ODI World Cup squad as he the Men in Blue prepare for the marquee tournament. Yuvraj, Player of the Tournament in the 2011 edition reckons India will miss the services of Yuzvendra Chahal who was not picked for the marquee tournament in India. Chahal was dropped in favour of Ravichandran Ashwin, who will be part of the 15-member squad for the ODI World Cup after Axar Patel got injured.

Chahal could be a big miss

“Leaving out Yuzvendra Chahal could be a mistake, could be a worry. At least could have kept him in the squad. A leg-spinner is someone who will always take wickets for you. Kuldeep is doing fantastic. But Chahal could have been dangerous on turning tracks and slower wickets. Hardik giving you the balance of a third seamer, you could have picked Yuzvendra Chahal,” said Yuvraj while speaking to the Week.

India on Thursday, September 28 announced their final squad for the ODI World Cup that saw the return of Ashwin in place of Axar. However, despite being an integral part of the team in recent months Chahal was dropped while Ashwin was drafted in the final squad. The experienced campaigner was part of the 2011 World Cup winning squad but had not played in the ODI format since January 2022. He was picked in the Indian team for the Australia series before the World Cup and will now apply his trade in the main tournament.

The numbers game favours Chahal in the limited-overs format, having scalped 121 wickets in 72 ODI matches for India while Ashwin has 155 wickets in 115 matches. On the flip side, Ashwin has been India’s best Test bowler in the last decade and has amassed 489 wickets in the longer format. In the T20I format, Chahal leads the list for most wickets with 96 for India while Ashwin stands with 72 scalps.

Considering Ashwin’s ability to bat, the team management has opted for a safer choice in Ashwin compared to Chahal. The Indian team will now look to reap rewards on the bigger front when they start their World Cup campaign against Australia on Sunday, October 8 in Ashwin’s hometown Chennai. India, however, will start their warm-up campaign against England on Saturday, September 30.

