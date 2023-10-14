ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli leaves field for THIS hilarious reason vs Pakistan

Former India captain Virat Kohli could not stay away from the headlines on Saturday (Oct 14) against Pakistan in the high-voltage World Cup contest as he attracted the attention of the internet. Playing against the arch-rivals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Virat had to leave the field just moments after the match started. However he was back on the field moments later, but the internet could sit back as he made the headlines.

Why did Virat leave the field?

Virat initially started the match with a full-sleeved t-shirt with white stripes on the shoulders. He wore the kit during the national anthem and start of the match unaware of the new kit change. The rest of the team was wearing kits with tri-colour strips of the Indian flag with Virat being the exception. However, that mistake was brought into his consideration, and quickly went into the dressing room for a change. He would then wear the tri-colour stripe t-shirt to match his teammates with India fielding first in the contest.

What happened in the Pakistan innings?

After winning the toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma surpassingly put Pakistan to bat despite history suggesting the hosts have a better advantage batting first. The Indian team made one change for the match as in-form Shubman Gill returned to the team after suffering from dengue while Ishan Kishan was dropped from the Playing XI.

ALSO READ | World Cup: Lackluster Mitchell Marsh vows to correct mistakes as cornered Australia eye comeback

Pakistan started their innings brightly with Imam-ul-Haq (36) and Abdullah Shafique (20) as they demonstrated Pakistan’s batting show. However, India would quickly come back in the match with quick-fire wickets to unsettle Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium. At the time of writing, Pakistan were 187/8 after 40 overs as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav each got two wickets while the likes of Babar Azam (50) and Mohammad Rizwan (49) were the only other batters to get into double figures in the Pakistan innings.

This is the eighth meeting between the sides in the ODI World Cup and only the second occasion when Pakistan are batting first. The only other occasion when Pakistan batted first in the ODI World Cup contest was in 2003 when they lost by six wickets in Centurion. India currently hold an unprecedented 7-0 lead against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup head-to-head matches.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE