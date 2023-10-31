ODI World Cup 2023: Steven Finn backs Jos Buttler to lead England despite poor show

England cricket has seen yet another low in the ongoing ODI World Cup in India as they stay rooted to the league standings. With one win in six matches, Jos Buttler and his unit are under the radar of criticism with calls for the former to resign. However, former pacer Steven Finn has come to the aid of the T20 World Cup-winning captain and thinks he is the man for the future. With three games remaining for each side, who do you see going through to the semi-finals? 🏆#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/9AGJ1Pv8MQ — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 31, 2023 × Finn backs Buttler

“There has been a lot of fall-out from England's disastrous World Cup but I still believe Jos Buttler should be allowed to continue as captain. England have a turbulent time ahead after the unravelling of what has been an amazing eight years of white-ball cricket in which they are still, for the time being, dual world champions. But I am strong in my thinking that Buttler is the man to lead England through it,” wrote Finn in his BBC column.

So far, Bangladesh remain the only team to be beaten by England while they were slumped to defeats by New Zealand, Sri Lanka, India, South Africa, and giant-killers Afghanistan. They were beaten convincingly by India with a margin of 100 runs while their 229-run defeat to South Africa was the biggest in the nation’s World Cup history.

“Buttler captained England to win the T20 World Cup in 2022, he has enough credit in the bank to be able to choose whether he wants to do the job beyond this car crash World Cup, or not. I see a lot of parallels between this campaign and when Morgan was handed the hospital pass of the 2015 50-over World Cup captaincy,” Finn added.

England have a completely outside chance of still making the semifinal, but a defeat to Australia on Saturday (Oct 4) could bring curtains on their campaign. They will then take on the Netherlands before facing Pakistan in the final league game of the campaign.

