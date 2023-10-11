ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma smashes Chris Gayle's record for most international sixes vs Afg

India skipper Rohit Sharma wreaked havoc at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday (Oct 11) as he smashed the record for most international sixes, surpassing Chris Gayle. Playing against Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup, Rohit with his third six of his blistering innings surpassed Gayle’s tally of 553 sixes to set a new record. The Indian skipper was in top gear against Afghanistan as India are chasing 273 to register back-to-back wins in the ODI World Cup.

Rohit on fire

Playing in his third World Cup, the Hitman has endured a reputation as one of the deadliest players in world cricket. In his 453rd international match, he now has 556 sixes (at the time of writing) as he continues to impress in the World Cups. In 52 Test matches for India, he has 77 sixes while in the T20I format, he has scored 182 sixes that have been amassed in 148 matches. He has not played in the shortest format since the T20 World Cup in 2022 in Australia.

On the flip side, in 253 ODI matches, he has 297 sixes (at the time of writing) which sees him being one of the greatest ODI batters. He ranks third in the list of most ODI sixes behind Chris Gayle (331) and Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi (351) in the format.

Rohit finally bowed out on 131 off 84 which consisted of 5 sixes and 16 fours, scoring at a strike rate of 156. It is also the highest score in a World Cup match for India in a successful run chase as India march for back-to-back wins.

India register back-to-back wins

Riding on the success of Rohit, India have now registered back-to-back wins in the ODI World Cup to state their claim as tournament favourites. India beat Australia in the opening match on Sunday in Chennai by six wickets where KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were in top form. India successfully chased down the total of 273 runs with 15 overs to spare.

India will next take on Pakistan on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with both teams getting off to a perfect start in the World Cup. India and Pakistan have won their opening two matches and will eye another win on Saturday. Interestingly, India have never lost to Pakistan in the World Cup in seven previous meetings.

