ODI World Cup 2023: Mitchell Marsh underlines THIS star's importance for Australia, says 'he is vital for us'

Australia’s star man Mitchell Marsh has highlighted Glenn Maxwell’s importance to the side as the visitors salvaged a consolation win on Wednesday, 27 September in the final ODI. The win saw Maxwell play a key role as he scalped four wickets to prove his all-rounder ability. Already a prolific batter, his performance saw Australia clinch the final ODI in the three-match series by 66 runs but lost the series 1-2.

Marsh addresses Maxwell’s importance

"It was a great spell. He came back after having not played much cricket for the last (few) months. It was great to see him back. It is the energy that Maxi brings to the team, his presence, and the balance that he gives us," Marsh said during the post-match press conference.

"We obviously know that his batting is absolutely class but what he can do with the ball, and the options that he will give us with our all-rounders is vital for us going into the World Cup,” Maxwell said.

Like Maxwell, 31-year-old Marsh also played a key role in Australia’s dominant win as he scored 96 runs in 84 balls. However, he was unlucky to miss out on a hundred having enjoyed a prolific last few months. He along with David Warner (56) put an opening stand of 78 runs. Marsh would later partner Steven Smith (74) for a stand of 137 runs for the second wicket.

However, Kuldeep Yadav got the better of him in the 28th over as he missed out on his second ODI hundred. Later ever-impressive Marnus Labuschagne scored a brilliant 72-run knock as Australia scored 352 runs in their 50 overs. Jasprit Bumrah scalped three wickets for India while Kuldeep ended with a brace.

In reply, Australia restricted India to 286 with Maxwell getting four wickets in the contest. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both got starts on their return to the team while the Men in Blue fell short of the target before being bowled out.

The Aussies will get their ODI World Cup campaign underway on Sunday, October 8 against hosts India while they will take on the Netherlands on Saturday, September 30 while Pakistan await in the second warm-up match on Tuesday, October 3.

