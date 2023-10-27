Bangladesh speedster Taskin Ahmed opened up on Shakib Al Hasan’s surprise visit to his native land as the team struggled to keep pace with others in the ongoing ODI World Cup in India. Shakib, leading the Bangladesh side, was spotted in Dhaka on Thursday, 48 hours before the side’s important contest against Netherlands in the ODI World Cup. Fans and media came up with heavy criticism of the player, but Taskin has now come up with an explanation and applauded the move.

Taskin defends Shakib

"He informed the team management that he needed to work on his batting. It was a rest day, plus Dhaka is close to Kolkata. He didn't go to Dhaka for any other purpose. It was cricket-related. He went after the coach and management told him its fine. He didn't break any rules. He took permission. He batted for four hours on the first day. He practiced on the second day before returning to Kolkata. As players and teammates, we appreciate that he batted on a rest day. His batting is so important to the team, that he too is desperate about improving it,” Taskin said.

Bangladesh’s run in tournament

So far Bangladesh have endured a tough time in the ODI World Cup, having won only one match against surprise package Afghanistan. The win came in their first match of the ODI World Cup campaign, but since then they have lost four consecutive matches including defeats against England, India, and South Africa. The team still has an outside chance of making the semifinals of the ODI World Cup, but with big fixtures to come, it is highly unlikely that they will reach the pre-summit clash.