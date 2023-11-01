ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell to miss England showdown in Ahmedabad for THIS reason

Australia have been handed a blow ahead of their ODI World Cup clash against England in Ahmedabad on Saturday (Nov 4). Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will not play in the match having suffered a concussion on Monday. The concussion reportedly has taken its toll on the player and will now serve a timeout for the key clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Australia have so far won four consecutive matches at the ODI World Cup and are in search of the fifth win. Glenn Maxwell is ruled out of the England match...!!!!



- He had a concussion incident falling off the back of a golf cart. pic.twitter.com/GeqSmIsmgz — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 1, 2023 × Maxwell to miss England match

According to reports, Maxwell fell off the golf cart on Monday which resulted in a concussion. After the freak accident, medical staff examined Maxwell who has been in superb form throughout the ODI World Cup.

"Maxwell was riding on the back of a golf cart in the dark after a round on Monday when he fell off, suffering a concussion and significant bruising. The Australians had been blowing off steam by playing golf in Gujarat during a week-long break between games. No one else was hurt in the incident," according to a statement released from cricket.com.au.

Maxwell has been in immaculate form in the ODI World Cup having scored 196 runs in six matches. He also has four wickets in the tournament with a batting average of 39.2. In the recent encounter against the Netherlands, he scored the fastest hundred in the tournament’s history. In a 40-ball hundred, he scored the ton at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium having wreaked havoc last Wednesday.

Maxwell could now return for his side’s contest against Afghanistan on Tuesday with them also facing Bangladesh in their last contest of the league stage. As things stand, Australia are on eight points from six matches with a positive Net Run Rate (NRR) which could aid them in making the last four. Opponents England on the flip side occupy the bottom spot in the league and need to win to avoid elimination before the final two league games. However, a defeat for them will see Jos Buttler’s men eliminated from the semifinal race of the ODI World Cup.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE