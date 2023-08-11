ODI World Cup 2023: Former India opener makes bold prediction for Sanju Samson - I don't think he will be seen

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has downplayed Sanju Samson’s selection for the upcoming ODI World Cup and the Asia Cup 2023. Chopra, speaking on Friday, August 11 reckons KL Rahul will be the obvious first choice to keep gloves for the big tournaments if he is passed fit. The selectors are expected to announce the squad for the Asia Cup 2023 anytime with Rahul’s inclusion hinging on his fitness.

Chopra backs Rahul

"At this point in time, if KL Rahul becomes available, I don't see him [Samson] in the World Cup team. I don't think he will be seen in the Asia Cup team as well,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

KL Rahul’s fitness is set to be a big issue for the selectors in choosing the final squad for the Asia Cup. It is reported that he is yet to be 100 percent, raising suspense on his inclusion. It is thought, Rahul could be rested for the Asia Cup and will directly get included in the ODI World Cup if he recovers by that time.

However, if this is not the case, the selector's panel led by Ajit Agarkar is keeping a close eye on the backup options. Ishan Kishan is certain to be included in the World Cup squad as a backup wicketkeeper while KL Rahul and Saju Samson face off for the other spot. If Rahul is passed fit, he is likely to get the spot ahead of Samson as the Rajasthan Royals skipper will have to do without a place in the team.

ALSO READ | You have to give players like Suryakumar Yadav cushion of extra games ahead of World Cup: Rohit Sharma

Samson’s performances with the national team have also been far from convincing having scored 79 runs in four innings during the West Indies tour. His lack of form has been a big critical point and could decide his fate for the national side.

"It is not that he is 32-34 years of age. Sanju is just 28, so there is no tension. You can't talk about the end for a 28 or 29-year-old boy. You have the 2024 T20 World Cup and there is a lot of cricket after that,” Chopra added on the Rajasthan Royals skipper.

The Indian team’s adventure in the ODI World Cup will get underway on Sunday, October 8 against Australia while they will face Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup contest on September 3.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE