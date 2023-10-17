ODI World Cup 2023: Former captain Mohammad Azharuddin backs India to go all the way, 'I expect them to win'

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has the Indian Cricket team to go all the way in the ongoing ODI World Cup as the Men in Blue target glory for the third time in the 50-over format. Azharuddin, captain of the Indian team in the 1999 tournament thinks India have the substance to go all the way with current skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and others firing on all cylinders. The Indian team has so far had a perfect record in the ODI World Cup having won all three matches so far.

Azharuddin backs India’s claim

"I always wish them the very best. I expect them to win the World Cup. We have a very good chance. We have a very good team & captain who is leading the side and hopefully, we should win," said Azharuddin to ANI.

The Indian team showcased its dominance over their opponent after beating Australia in the opening match. This was followed by dominant wins over Afghanistan and Pakistan. The latter win saw the Men in Blue extend their unbeaten run against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup to 8-0. India bowled Pakistan out for 191 while winning the match by seven wickets.

So far India have played 106 overs in the tournament and have chased the target in all three matches so far. The contest against Pakistan also saw the return of Shubman Gill, who was not available for the opening two matches due to dengue. The Indian team will now look to extend their unbeaten start to the World Cup when they take on Bangladesh on Thursday.

The contest will take place in Pune at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium as Rohit’s army looks to get the better of the opposition. India could make one change for the contest as a rotation in pace bowlers could see Mohammed Shami in the Playing XI, while Mohammed Siraj or Jasprit Bumrah could be rested before the New Zealand match. India famously lost to Bangladesh in the 2007 World Cup and paved the way for their exit from the tournament, but the Men in Blue have turned the tables in their favour.

