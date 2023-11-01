ODI WC: Quinton de Kock attains BIG feat, becomes first South African batter to hit 500 runs in an edition
ODI WC: Quinton de Kock has attained a BIG feat, becoming the first South African batter to hit 500 runs in a single edition of the 50-over mega event. He achieved the record during the South Africa vs New Zealand game on Wednesday (Nov 1).
Quinton de Kock continued his merry run with the bat in the ODI World Cup 2023 with his fourth ton of the tournament during South Africa's crucial game versus New Zealand in match 32 in Pune on Wednesday (Nov 1). He became the second batter to hit four tons in a single edition of the World Cup and also attained a massive feat. He has become the first-ever South African to hit 500, or more, runs in a single World Cup.
Most Runs for South Africa In An ODI World Cup
Quinton de Kock - 545*
Jacques Kallis - 485
AB de Villiers - 482
Graeme Smith - 443
Peter Kirsten - 410
De Kock, who is set to retire from ODIs after the World Cup in India, has been in sublime form in the ten-team tournament. During his 114 versus the Kiwis on Wednesday, the left-hander never looked under any sort of pressure and stitched a massive 200-run stand with Rassie van der Dussen for the second wicket. He fell for an impressive 116-ball 114, laced with 10 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 98.28.
The left-hander's form has ensured the Proteas some huge totals, especially while batting first. De Kock has used all his IPL experience to flourish in the showpiece event in India and looks determined to add more to his run-tally in the mega competition. The Temba Bavuma-led South Africa are at the second spot in the points table, with five wins from six outings, and look set to book a slot in the semi-finals.