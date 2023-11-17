ODI cricket is alive and throbbing, not just thriving: Greg Chappell on future of One-Day format

Former Australia legend and India Coach Greg Chappell doesn’t feel the ODI format is under any pressure amidst the general narrative around its demise with the growing culture of the franchise-based T20 leagues. With the world waiting for the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final to get underway, Greg feels the aftermath of this tournament falls in favour of ODI cricket.

“ODI cricket is alive and throbbing, not just thriving, and by many metrics, this tournament has been very successful. After Sunday, there will be some withdrawal symptoms felt by cricket fans the world over,” Greg Chappell told Cricbuzz.

On Australia’s chances of topping India in a rather unlikely event, given how good a form the hosts are in, Chappell said the Aussies need to find something extra special from within themselves if they were to walk out as winners.

"It will be up to this highly cohesive Australian team to find something really extra-special from within themselves, if they are to make it their sixth win in eight World Cup finals -- a phenomenal record," Chappell said.

Praising India for their unparalleled unbeaten run in this edition, Greg noted, "India has played brilliantly and does not have a chink in their armour."

Australia entered their record eighth final following a three-wicket win over South Africa at the Eden Gardens, while India reached its fourth CWC final after beating New Zealand at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

Kohli’s feat a fantasy

A huge admirer of the former India captain Virat Kohli, Chappell lauds the tournament’s highest run-getter, saying what he achieved against New Zealand in Mumbai is no short of a fantasy. He further acknowledged the magnitude of Kohli’s 50th ODI hundred, given he did it on the biggest stage and in front of his idol and previous record-holder, Sachin Tendulkar.

"The fear of Virat Kohli to become the first man to score 50 centuries in ODI cricket is nothing short of fantastic," Chappell said. "The fact that he surpassed The Little Master to achieve the feat puts the magnitude of the performance into perspective."