NZ vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE in India

NZ vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming: New Zealand and South Africa will clash in the second and final Test of the series on Tuesday (Feb 13). Seddon Park in Hamilton will host the match.

The Kiwis are leading the series by a 1-0 margin. Bay Oval hosted the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa. The match was a one-sided affair.

Rachin Ravindra scored a double-century (240), and Kane Williamson scored a century (118). New Zealand scored a whopping 511 on the board and won the match by 281 runs as South Africa got bundled out on 162.

During the second innings, Williamson smashed a century. New Zealand declared their innings on 179/4 and set a target of 529 runs for the Proteas.

New Zealand defeated the visiting team by 281 runs after bundling them out for 247 in their second innings. This victory has given the Kiwis an unassailable lead in the series. South African side would need to step up their game to level the series. On the other hand, New Zealand will look forward to a clean sweep in the upcoming match in Hamilton.

The two cricketing giants have clashed on 48 occasions in Test matches. New Zealand has won six times, while South Africa has emerged victorious on 26 occasions. Moreover, 16 games have ended in a draw.

NZ vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details for the NZ vs SA 2nd Test.

When is the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test?

The New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test will commence on Tuesday (Feb 13) and continue till Saturday (Feb 17).

What time will the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test start?

The New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test will begin at 03:30 am IST on Tuesday (Feb 13).

Where is the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test being played?

Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, will host the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test.

Where can I watch the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test on TV?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test will not be available in India.

How to watch the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test live online in India?

Amazon Prime Video will broadcast the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test in India.