NZ vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming: How and where to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan match?

New Zealand are set to host Pakistan in a two-match Test series starting from December 26 with the Boxing Day Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Pakistan will be looking to bounce back strong after the drubbing suffered in the three-match T20I series, which New Zealand won 2-1.

Pakistan would be hoping for drastically improved performance in the opening Test but it wouldn’t be as easy against a dominating New Zealand bowling attack. Pakistan will even miss skipper Babar Azam with Mohammad Rizwan taking over as stand-in captain. Pakistan’s bowling will be crucial for the visitors if they want to take anything away from the tour.

Whereas New Zealand are looking in great shape ahead of the Test series and would be looking to continue their winning run when they take the field on Saturday. A 2-0 Test series win would also bolster their chances of reaching the final of ICC World Test Championship.

When and what time will Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test start?

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test will start at 3:30 AM IST on Saturday (December 26th). The toss will take place at 3:00 AM IST.

Where will Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test take place?

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be held at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Which channel will telecast Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test on TV in India?

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test match won't be telecast on any TV Channel

How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test?

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be streamed live on FanCode App

What are the teams for Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test?

Pakistan: Mohd Rizwan (C), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Haris Sohail, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohd Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult.

