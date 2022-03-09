NZ vs IND WWC 2022 live streaming: Where and when to watch New Zealand vs India match?

Match 8 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup will see New Zealand locking horns with Mithali Raj-led India on Thusday morning (March 10). So far, the mega event has already garnered a lot of attention, with some surprising results and close encounters.

Talking about the Indian eves, the Mithali-led side were off to a great start by beating arch-rivals Pakistan by 107 runs in their tournament-opener at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Despite a below-par bilateral series versus the home side, in the run-up to the tournament, Mithali & Co. will be confident facing the White Ferns. On the other hand, the Sophie Devine-led side have won and lost a game each and, thus, will be eager to move forward in the right direction.

In the last edition, held in 2017, India had thrashed New Zealand by a whopping 186-run margin courtesy Mithali's 109 and Rajeshwari Gayakwad's five-fer.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup match taking place?

India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup match will take place on March 10, 2022.

Where is India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup match taking place?

India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup match will be held at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

At what time is India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup match taking place?

India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup match will kick off at 6:30 AM IST.

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ, WWC 2022 match prediction: Who will win between India and New Zealand?

How to watch India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup match live on TV?

India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup match will be available on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup match live streaming?

India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup match will be available on the Hotstar app as well as on the website.