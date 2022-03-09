IND vs NZ, WWC 2022 match prediction: Who will win between India and New Zealand?

Mithali Raj-led India kicked off their campaign in style in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 edition, being held in New Zealand. Facing arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament-opener, Indian eves stormed past the Bismah Maroof-led side by 107 runs to commence their journey in the showpiece event in an emphatic manner.

In their next game, i.e. match 8, Mithali & Co. will face Sophie Devine-led New Zealand cricket team in a bid to remain unbeaten in the tournament. The mega event has already thrown in a few surprises and has witnessed some close contests and the same is expected between the two big teams on Thursday (March 10). India have faced New Zealand in the run-up to the tournament. While India lost the one-off T20I and also the following five ODIs, 4-1, they managed to win the final and inconsequential 50-over fixture. Thus, India will be confident while facing the home side.

On the other hand, New Zealand have already had a topsy-turvy start to their campaign in the World Cup. While the hosts lost to West Indies by three runs in the tournament-opener, they bounced back and returned to winning ways with a 9-wicket win (DLS method) over Bangladesh. They will also be upbeat while facing Mithali & Co. due to their recent performances against the Women in Blue. However, another loss will dent their confidence and, hence, the home side might feel some pressure.

Match prediction of match 8 between India-NZ: It is difficult to predict a winner at this time. So far, both sides have not played a single game at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The only game played at the venue in the tournament was a high-scoring affair. If the track favours the batters, India's middle and lower order -- along with their strike-rates -- will be crucial. Momentum-wise, India have the edge whereas recent records tilts the equation towards NZ.