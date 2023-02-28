NZ vs ENG, 2nd Test: Kiwis register historic feats after winning Wellington thriller by the barest of margins

New Zealand and England resumed the fifth and last day of the second and final Test, in Wellington, with the Tim Southee-led hosts needing nine more wickets whereas Ben Stokes & Co. required 210 more runs, ending Day 4 at 48 for 1, in pursuit of 258 to inflict a series whitewash. In what was a humdinger of a final day, the Black Caps emerged on top by the barest of margins, winning by a run to level the series 1-1. The Kiwis also became only the third side in the history of Test cricket to win after following-on.

Earlier, NZ won the toss and opted to bowl first. In the first innings, England rode on daddy hundreds from Harry Brook (186) and Joe Root (153) to declare at 435 for 8. In reply, the Kiwis bundled out for 209 before they were asked to follow-on. In their second essay, the home side was dismissed for 483 courtesy of Joe Root's 132 and fifties from Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell. In the final innings, England was in the game with Root's 95 whereas captain Stokes (35) and Ben Foakes (33) also chipped in with handy contributions but it wasn't enough for them to go past the finish line. They were all-out for 256 in 74.2 overs. Here's the video of the final wicket when England needed only two for a memorable win:

By virtue of this win, New Zealand have become only the second team -- after West Indies -- to win a Test by a run.

West Indies defeated Australia by a run in Adelaide Test, 1993

New Zealand beat England by a run in Wellington Test, 2023

This is only the third time in the history of Test cricket that a team won after following-on.

England have achieved this feat twice.

Here's a look at overall instances:

England defeated Australia by 10 runs in Sydney Test, 1894

England defeated Australia by 18 runs in Leeds Test in 1981

India beat Australia by 171 runs in the famous Kolkata Test, 2001

NZ beat England by a run in Wellington Test, 2023*