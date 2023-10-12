NZ vs BAN Live Streaming: How to watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 11th ICC World Cup 2023 match, LIVE in India

NZ vs BAN Live Streaming: New Zealand will clash with Bangladesh in the 11th ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. After defeating England and the Netherlands, the Kiwis have topped the World Cup 2023 points table. Bangladesh also started their World Cup 2023 campaign against Afghanistan, securing a comfortable six-wicket win. However, they lost to the defending champions, England, by 137 runs.

New Zealand's Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra are the in-form batters. Mitchell Santner became the first bowler of the tournament to take five wickets.

Bangladesh's Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan will fancy their chances against the Black Caps.

New Zealand and Bangladesh have clased 41 times in ODI-format matches. While New Zealand has won 30, Bangladesh has won 10, and only one game has ended in a draw. In the last ODI series between the two cricketing giants in Sep 2023, New Zealand won two matches, and one ended in no result.

According to AccuWeather, the weather in Chennai on the day of the match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be hazy. The probability of precipitation is only nine per cent. The temperature will range between 27 to 32 degrees Celcius.

Best known for its spin-friendly conditions, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will make batting challenging for the players as the pitch tends to get slower as the match progresses.

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details of NZ vs BAN, the 11th ICC World Cup 2023 match.

NZ vs BAN ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming

When is the New Zealand vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match?

The 11th ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will take place on Friday (Oct 13).

What time will the New Zealand vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match start?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match will start at 02:00 pm IST on Friday (Oct 13).

Where will the New Zealand vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 take place?

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, will host the New Zealand vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match on Friday (Oct 13).

Where to watch the NZ vs BAN World Cup 2023 match live in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast the New Zealand vs Bangladesh, the 11th World Cup match, live in India.

How to watch NZ vs NED World Cup 2023 match live for free in India?

Disney+ Hotstar will broadcast the New Zealand vs Bangladesh, the 11th World Cup 2023 match, live in India.

(With inputs from agencies)