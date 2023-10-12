NZ vs BAN Head-to-head: World Cup 2023- New Zealand vs Bangladesh pitch report, weather update & live details

NZ vs BAN head-to-head: New Zealand is all set to take on Bangladesh in the 11th match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. The match is scheduled at MZ Chidambaram Satdium in Chennai on Friday (October 13).

The Kiwis who after beating England and Netherlands entered the contest with confidence were all set to mark another victory. For the team, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra are the in-form batters. Meanwhile, Will Young's fifty against the Netherlands was a sign of things to come from an experienced player. Furthermore, Mitchell Santell was able to scalp five wickets as he became the first bowler to do so. The team is looking to beat the team in by batting and bowling well.

For Bangladesh, the team had a comfortable win against Afghanistan but lost to England by 137 runs. For the Bangla Tigers Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan are expected to fancy their chances against New Zealand.

NZ vs BAN World Cup 2023: Head-to-head record

New Zealand and Bangladesh have faced each other 41 times in ODI with Kiwis winning 30 and the Bangla Tigers winning 10 times. Only one match ended with no result.

Total: 41

Won by New Zealand: 30

Won by Bangladesh: 10

No Result: 01

NZ vs BAN World Cup 2023: Pitch Report

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is known for its spin-friendly conditions. A slow track could be possible, and the batters will surely look for slow and steady knocks on such a pitch. Opting to bowl would be a wise decision.

NZ vs BAN World Cup 2023: Weather Report

The weather conditions in Chennai are expected to be sunny with a bit of cloud is expected. The temperature will hover around 33 degrees Celsius with 66 per cent humidity. However, the temperature in the evening will be around 28 degrees with humidity increasing to 78 per cent.

There is no chance of rain, however, dew will play a part in the contest.

NZ vs BAN World Cup 2023: Playing XIs:

New Zealand:

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Bangladesh:

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

NZ vs BAN World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Bangladesh match details

Match: Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 11

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: Friday, October 13, 2:00 PM (IST)

Live Streaming Details: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar app and website

(With inputs from agencies)

