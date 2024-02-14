New Zealand have announced their squad for the upcoming T20I series against Australia with veteran star Trent Boult set for a return for the first time since November 2022. Boult, who last played for New Zealand in the 2022 T20 World Cup is included for the second and third match with Tim Southee rested for workload management reasons. The selection committee on Wednesday (Feb 14) also handed maiden recalls to Rachin Ravindra and Josh Clarkson after impressing in recent months.

New Zealand recall Trent Boult

"It's never ideal missing two of your best players for such a big series, but in saying that, we do have a lot of faith in the guys coming in," selector Sam Wells said. "Both Josh and Rachin have been in our white-ball squads this summer and it's really exciting for them to now get this opportunity.

"Josh hits the ball as long and as hard as anyone and we were encouraged by his performances with the ball in his maiden ODI series against Bangladesh before Christmas.

"Rachin's talent and class has been clear to all over the past six months, and similar to Josh, it's great to have his all-round skill-set to call on in this squad."

The hosts will play two Tests and three T20Is starting from February 21 with the month-long tour seeing fatigue as a crucial factor. The two-match Test series will start on February 29 and will see the return of Southee in the squad.

ALSO READ | Explained: How Patrick Mahomes is becoming one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL

Both Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson are not available for selection for the T20I series due to injury issues. However, they are not completely ruled out of the Test squad and could feature if passed fit.

After the completion of the series, players from both squads will head to India with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season already underway. Mitchell Santner will continue to lead the side in the T20I series.