NZ vs AFG World Cup 2023: Check date, time, venue, probable playing XI, weather, pitch report & head-to-head

NZ vs AFG World Cup 2023: New Zealand and Afghanistan will clash in the 16th ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match. New Zealand kickstarted their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign by beating defending champions England by nine wickets. After that, they emerged victorious in their next two matches against the Netherlands and Bangladesh. They seek to continue their winning streak in the World Cup 2023.

However, the Kiwis must not underestimate Afghanistan after their shocking victory against defending champions England. Despite losing their first two matches to Bangladesh and India, they did not lose hope and defeated England by 69 runs. Their win has given them a better standing in the World Cup points table. Afghanistan will look forward to continuing their momentum in the upcoming matches.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and England.

NZ vs AFG World Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Afghanistan, 16th match, ICC World Cup 2023

Date: Wednesday, October 18

Time: 02:00 pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

NZ vs AFG World Cup 2023 Probable Playing XI

New Zealand:

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c/wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Afghanistan:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

NZ vs AFG World Cup 2023 Weather Report

AccuWeather predicted that it will be partly sunny in Chennai on Wednesday afternoon. The probability of precipitation is three per cent with 67 per cent humidity. The minimum temperature will be 27 degrees Celsius, and the maximum will be 32 degrees Celsius.

NZ vs AFG World Cup 2023 Pitch Report

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is known for its spin-friendly conditions. A slow track could be possible, and the batters will look for slow and steady knocks on such a pitch. Opting to bowl would be a wise decision.

MA Chidambaram Stadium has hosted two ICC World Cup 2023 matches. In both the matches, the winning team bowled first.

NZ vs AFG World Cup 2023 Head-to-Head

Afghanistan and New Zealand have faced each other in only two matches in ODI World Cup. Afghanistan has never won a game against the Black Caps.

(With inputs from agencies)