NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2021 prediction: Who will win today's match between Afghanistan & New Zealand?

With a spot in the semi-final on the line, New Zealand will take on Afghanistan in a must-win Super 12 clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (November 07). The all-important game will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While a win for New Zealand will see them finish second in Group 2 and qualify for the semis, a loss will ensure they are out of the competition.

The match will also decide the fate of Virat Kohli-led Team India in the competition. If New Zealand beat Afghanistan, not only the Mohammad Nabi-led ide but India will also be out of the race for the semis. However, if Afghanistan manage to pull off an upset, India's hopes will remain alive.

Kohli & Co. were on the brink of facing an early exit from the T20 World Cup 2021 after facing back-to-back defeats in their first two matches. However, they have since bounced back strongly and won their last two games against Afghanistan and Scotland by big margins to remain in the fray. The Indians will be closely watching the action between New Zealand and Afghanistan when the two teams lock horns on Sunday.

Currently, New Zealand are at the second spot on the Group 2 points table with six points from four games. On the other hand, Afghanistan are 4th with four points from as many matches and a net run rate of +1.481 which is lesser than that of India. If they manage to beat New Zealand by a big margin they will have a healthy chance of qualifying.

Afghanistan, who have never played a T20 World Cup knockout match before, will be looking to give their all in a bid to finish second in Group 2 and enter the semis along with table-toppers Pakistan. Afghanistan spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be key to their success against New Zealand on Sunday.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan,T20 World Cup 2021 prediction:

New Zealand are on an unbeaten streak of three matches in the T20 World Cup 2021 at present after their loss against Pakistan in the opener. The Black Caps will be aware of the permutations heading into the Afghanistan game and know that they can't afford slip-ups. New Zealand appear favourite against Afghanistan and we are backing them to qualify for the semis with a victory in Abu Dhabi.