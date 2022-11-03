Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov, Live streaming: When and where to watch Paris Masters' Round 3 match?

Rafael Nadal bowed out of the Paris Masters 2022 after a defeat to Tommy Paul as the American, with a 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 victory, ended the Spaniard's quest to top rankings. After the end of campaign for Nadal, all eyes are now on how far will Novak Djokovic go in the competition. After a bye in the opening round, Djokovic emerged on top of Maxime Cressy with an easy win in the second round, winning 7-6 (1), 6-4. He will now gear up to face Russia's Karen Khachanov on Thursday (November 03).

Talking about Khachanov, the Russian stormed past Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-1 in his first round but had to do the hard yards to get past Marc-Andrea Huesler in the second round. In a three-set battle, overcoming him in three sets to win 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. It is to be noted that Khachanov has gone past the second round for the first time since 2018 and, hence, he will like to make the most of it and go the distance this time around. In terms of head-to-head, Djokovic dominates the Russian with a 7-1 lead. However, Khachanov's only win over the Serbian came four years back, during the Paris Masters final.

Here's the live-streaming details of the Paris Masters 2022 third-round encounter between Djokovic and Khachanov:

Where is the Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov Paris Masters 2022 third-round encounter taking place?

The Djokovic vs Khachanov Paris Masters third-round clash will take place at the Centre Court, AccorHotels Arena in Paris.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov Paris Masters 2022 third-round encounter kick-off?

The high-voltage Djokovic vs Khachanov 2022 Paris Masters third-round tie will commence at 7:40 PM IST on Thursday (November 04).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov Paris Masters 2022 third-round encounter?

The Djokovic vs Khachanov Paris Masters third-round showdown's broadcast will be available on Sports 18 1/1D.

How to watch the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov Paris Masters 2022 third-round encounter?

The live streaming of the Djokovic vs Khachanov Paris Masters third-round clash will be available on Voot app .