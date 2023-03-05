Not just on-field dismissals, no-ball, wide also can be reviewed in WPL, IPL 2023

The game of cricket is changing and it’s changing for good. Following the invention of the T20 format and the franchise cricket that followed, this game has seen introduction of several new rules. With the Women’s Premier League (WPL) being the talking point as of now, there is one new rule that has been added to its guide book which states that a player can now challenge any on-field decision, and not just dismissals, be it a no-ball and also a wide ball during this tournament and also during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the first of its kind move in the T20 cricket across the world, the players, barring the ‘Timed Out’ (Player Review), can now request for a review against any call given by the on-field umpire, something that has never been seen before. These Add-Ons will also be part of the two reviews that each team gets during both innings. However, the leg-byes, will be exempted from this.

"A player may request a review of any decision taken by the on-field umpires concerning whether or not a batter is dismissed, with the exception of 'Timed Out' (Player Review)," the playing conditions for the WPL say. "A player may also be allowed to review any decision taken by on-field umpires concerning wide or no ball."

The first of such instance happened during the inaugural WPL match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants when the on-field umpire signalled a ball bowled by Mumbai’s Saika Ishaque that was going down on the leg side as a wide ball; after which Saika decided to review it and the replays showed it touched batter Monica Patel’s gloves, resulting in the decision to get overturned.

Even during the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday at the CCI, Delhi’s Jemimah Rodrigues also decided to use such a review. During the final over in the first innings, Megan Schutt bowled a full-toss that Rodrigues dispatched for a four over the short fine leg. She, however, felt it was above the waist height and decided to challenge it for a potential no-ball. That didn’t happen though because the replays and ball-tracking showed the ball was dipping on to the batter and that she had even crouched a little bit, almost hitting it off on her knees.