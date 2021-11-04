'Not in our control': R Ashwin reveals 'hardly any discussion' in Indian camp over semis permutations

Virat Kohli & Co. managed to keep their hopes of making it to the semi-final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup alive after they registered a comprehensive 66-run win against Afghanistan on Wednesday (November 3). India were among the favourites to win the tournament, but they are on a verge of an early exit following embarrassing defeats by Pakistan and New Zealand.

However, there's still some hope but the road ahead is not easy as India need to win their last two Super 12 games while counting on other results go their way to help them reach the semi-finals. Not just winning, India will have to win with a better margin to improve their net run rate.

Ahead of their crunch game against Scotland, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that the team is not bothered too much about the run-rate scenario or their semi-final chances.

While addressing the media, Ashwin said, "I think there are hardly any discussions with regards to that (semi-finals). The discussion we need to have is how we're going to go about the couple of games we have left, and everyone's planning and wanting to go (out) on a real high for the last two games. That is stuff that's not in our control. It's fingers crossed."

The current scenario states that if India do end up winning the remaining two games and New Zealand beat Namibia but lose to Afghanistan, there could be a three-way tie at 6 points. Then the net run rate will decide which team will go through.

"It's a funny game, and Afghanistan have played good cricket. A lot of our hopes rest with them as well. All the very best to them," said Ashwin.

India will play Scotland on Friday (November 5).